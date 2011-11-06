One of Hollywood's hottest up-and-coming redheads just got the royal role of a lifetime.

Jessica Chastain has been cast as the late Diana, Princess of Wales in the film Caught in Flight, IndieWire reports.

PHOTOS: Look back on Princess Diana's wedding day

The Help actress, 30, will play Prince William and Harry's mom, who died at age 36 in 1997 in a car crash, in a film about her secret, alleged affair with heart surgeon Dr. Hasnat Khan, said to be the love of her life.

Directed by German director Oliver Hirschbiegel, Caught in Flight is "a love story between a princess locked in a tower and an ordinary man," according to a press release, and is set to begin filming in Pakistan, Angola, the South of France and Paris (the site of Diana's fatal car crash) in March 2012.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest redheads

Diana is said to have met Dr. Khan in 1995, and they embarked on a two-year affair up until her death. Dr. Khan, who Diana called "Mr. Wonderful," broke his silence about the romance in 2008 to British paper The Telegraph.

PHOTOS: Big screen twins!

At one point, Keira Knightley was considered for the role given to Chastain, a breakout star this year thanks to The Help plus The Tree of Life starring Brad Pitt and Sean Penn.

Tell Us: Is Chastain the right choice to play Diana?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly