Viola Davis has some happy news to share: She and husband Julius Tennon are adopting!

"We don't have any children [together], but we're about to adopt a baby," Tennon (who has two children from previous relationships) told E! News at the premiere of "The Help" in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. Davis echoed her husband, adding, "Yes, we're about to adopt a baby."

Tony Award winner Davis, 45, said the adoption will happen domestically.

