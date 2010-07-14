By Michelle Lanz

The cast of "The Hills," sans Speidi, came together last night at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel to celebrate the series finale and take part in the postshow retrospective. Tears were shed and embarrassing moments were uncovered, and Wonderwall was there to catch it all.

We got some time with cast members Kristin Cavallari, Audrina Patridge, Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port and Stephanie Pratt and asked them all about the experience, their regrets and what's in store for the future. We also got their takes on Spencer Pratt's outrageous but unsuccessful attempt to crash the party.

On their feelings at the conclusion of the show:

Kristin Cavallari: "It's bittersweet. I'm gonna miss the cast and crew. You become such a family and you see these people every week, so I'll miss that. But I'm definitely excited to get my life back a little bit and do other things."

Audrina Patridge: "I got a little teary-eyed, especially when they gave me a flower after the last taping and I was like, this is really it."

Lauren Conrad: "I got to say goodbye a year ago to everybody but never really to fans so this is kind of a nice opportunity, and it's cool to be included."

Whitney Port: "I think you get upset whenever you say bye to a bunch of friends. These have been friends. It's been a long ride and I will always consider them family. We stay in touch every day as it is. It's sad but it's also really exciting. There's a time to graduate college and I think we are just ready to graduate."

Stephanie Pratt: "I always thought it would be fun to have a video diary. I'll probably still be very self-critical but I think it'll be really fun to look back and have the memories come up from filming that scene."

On what they have in the works:

KC: "I'm gonna start producing and I have three different shows right now that I'm working on. Two of them I might make a guest appearance, but I'm really excited to produce. I want to take the knowledge that I've gotten off 'The Hills' and apply it there. And I'm excited to study with an acting coach and get back in that world."

AP: "Well, I just got the Bongo jeans campaign, so I'll be doing that and also some more film stuff, I just wrapped filming on 'Honey 2.'"

LC: "I have a book tour starting October 5th. I have a style guide and I have the third novel in the 'L.A. Candy' series so, that'll be fun."

WP: "Lots of things. I have my book coming out in February, which is basically a how-to guide. It's called 'True Wit.' It's with Harper Collins. And I'm working a charity project in Liberia right now; I was actually supposed to go out this week, but it's being postponed for a little while."

SP: "I have a handbag line I'm really excited about. I've been trying to do it since seventh grade. That's where I meant Lauren, actually, who was studying at FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising], so I'm very excited about that."

On Spencer Pratt's antics and the absence of Speidi at the finale:

KC: "You never really know with Spencer ... a lot of people are worried about their safety, but I'm not."

AP: "I don't know, I never speak to them [Speidi] so I don't really know what's going on in their lives."

WP: "Yeah, it is sad to see because they were integral to the show's success but I think they only have themselves to blame."

SP: "I really don't have a comment about him."

On who they think has changed the most:

AP: "I feel like everybody's changed a little bit. We all have thicker skin, we're stronger, we're much more mature. We've all matured much more than regular people because we live our lives on TV and we have to deal with the rumors and gossip. And everyone judges. It's hard."

WP: "Personally, I wouldn't know emotionally how they have changed or if they've grow up or not but obviously I guess physically it would be Heidi. I think that's the obvious answer."