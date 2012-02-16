The Hills are alive with the sound of romance!

Former MTV star Frankie Delgado has proposed to Jennifer Acosta, Us Weekly can confirm. Delgado's BFF Brody Jenner broke the news via Twitter, writing: "I would like to be the first one to announce this: Frankie is engaged! Congrats to my brother."

VIDEO: Post-surgery Heidi Montag struggles to eat a burger

Delgado, 30, asked Acosta to be his wife on Valentine's Day in in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, his rep confirms to Us. The following night, Delgado celebrated with Jenner and Evan Ross at Beacher's Madhouse inside The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

PHOTOS: Relive The Hills' wildest TV moments

A source tells Us that around 1 a.m. Thursday "a guy on the microphone" congratulated Delgado on his engagement news. 'We love you, Frankie!' was heard around the club for around 15 minutes."

PHOTOS: How The Hills stars have changed

Delgado isn't the only Hills star to recently get engaged: pregnant Kristin Cavallari is back on with Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler after a brief separation in 2011.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly