Get ready for another trip into Middle-earth!

Warner Bros. released the much-anticipated trailer for The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey on Tuesday.

Helmed by the Lord of the Rings trilogy's director Peter Jackson, the epic fantasy flick -- out Dec. 2012 -- is based on the late J.R.R. Tolkien's Hobbit, which was an all-important prequel to the classic "rings" trilogy.

British star Martin Freeman (who shot to fame on the British version of The Office) plays Bilbo Baggins, unexpectedly swept into a missionto save the Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor. The unassuming Bilbo's incredible journey puts him face to face with Gandalf (Ian McKellan, reprising his role), goblins, orcs, shapeshifters and more.

While traveling in the goblin tunnels, Bilbo meets the creature Gollum -- and gains possession of a precious omnipotent ring that will change his world for generations to come.

Watch this trailer -- also featuring Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom and other familiar LOTR faces -- now.

