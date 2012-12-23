Box office estimates are in, and this weekend, one film still ruled them all.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey earned $36.7 million during its second weekend in theaters, easily surpassing the industry's other pre-Christmas Day offerings. (Its gross this weekend bring its total domestic earnings to about $150 million.)

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher, which opened Dec. 21, came in second, bringing in about $15.6 million; Judd Apatow's This Is 40 came in third, earning a respectable $12 million.

Rounding out the top five?

The family-friendly Rise of the Guardians (boasting the voices of Alec Baldwin, Hugh Jackman, Jude Law and Isla Fisher), earned approximately $5.9 million, while the critically-acclaimed Lincoln brought in $5.6 million.

