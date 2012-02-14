NEW YORK (AP) -- Entertainment content from The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard is being made available this month to digital customers of The Associated Press.

The distribution deal announced Wednesday lets AP customers purchase breaking news and feature stories through the two well-known trade publications.

THR covers the entertainment industry in general and its website draws 10.4 million unique visitors a month. Editorial Director Janice Min said Wednesday the distribution deal "will open THR to huge new audiences from around the world."

Billboard is the leading music trade publication and its charts are the measuring stick for popularity.

The AP covers entertainment across the world and was the first outlet to report Whitney Houston's death.