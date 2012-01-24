The Hunger Games fans have a stylish new way to count down the days until the movie's March 23rd release.

Capitol Couture, a website created by the film's studio, features wardrobe credits, makeup and hair tricks used on set and designer duds inspired by the characters in the young adult trilogy.

"Whether you're a Capitol fashionista seeking inspiration for your latest look or a District citizen tracking rumors about the Tributes and other celebs, Capitol Couture is the only place to turn for pictures and news reports on the fashion, trends and lifestyle that make Capitol living so grand," reads the site.

Capitol Couture's first "issue" profiles District 12 escort Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks) and her wildly stunning looks in the movie.

We're hoping that Jennifer Lawrence's character, Katniss Everdeen, and her fierce outfits won't be too far behind.

