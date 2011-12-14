Miss Piggy and Kermit aren't the only movie stars with their own namesake nail polishes.

Nail polish brand China Glaze just confirmed that they're creating 12 gorgeous lacquer shades inspired by the upcoming buzzed-about flick, The Hunger Games, which stars Jennifer Lawrence, Elizabeth Banks, Josh Hutcherson and more.

The polish collection, a mix of creme and glitter formulas, is due to hit shelves in early March 2012 just in time for the film's release date in theaters.

Earlier this fall, salon nail brand OPI released a 12-shade polish collection, including names like Fresh Frog of Bel Air, Getting Miss Piggy With It and Wocka Wocka! in time for The Muppets movie to hit the box office.

Lately, paraphernalia surrounding a buzzed-about movie seems to extend beyond the T-shirts and notebooks of yesteryear. H&M stores just launched their Girl with the Dragon Tattoo clothing collection created by the flick's costume designer Trish Summerville.

