Happy Hunger Games news!

Following the footsteps of The Twilight Saga, Lionsgate confirmed Tuesday the final novel from Suzanne Collins' The Hunger Games trilogy, Mockingjay, will be split into two separate films, Entertainment Weekly reports.

PHOTOS: The Hunger Games movie stills

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 will be released on Nov. 21, 2014 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 is set for release on Nov. 20, 2015. The Hunger Games will now become an annual event each November as the second film, Catching Fire, was previously confirmed to be released on Nov. 22, 2013.

VIDEO: Katniss meets Cinna for first time

In other Hunger Games news, Philip Seymour Hoffman was cast in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire as head gamemaker Plutarch Heavensbee. Lionsgate announced Monday that the 44-year-old Oscar-winning actor will join returning stars Jennifer Lawrence, 21, Josh Hutcherson, 19, Liam Hemsworth, 22, Elizabeth Banks, 38, and Woody Harrelson, 50.

PHOTOS: The Hunger Games star's red carpet style

Production is expected to begin on Catching Fire this fall.

Tell Us: Are you happy Mockingjay will be split into two films?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay to Be Split Into Two Films