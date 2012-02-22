The Hunger Games Nail Polishes: See All the Colours from the Capitol!
The 30 day countdown is on until The Hunger Games hits theaters March 23, and with its huge anticipation comes a ton of merchandise inspired by the trilogy -- the latest being a line of nail lacquers!
SEE THE ENTIRE HUNGER GAMES POLISH LINE BEFORE IT HITS STORES
On March 1, China Glaze's 12-lacquer "Colours from the Capitol" collection will hit retailers like Sally Beauty Supply -- and the effects are just to die for.
PHOTOS: Meet the Hunger Games cast!
Inspired by each of the districts surrounding the Capitol, the line is a mix of glitter-packed polishes and dark and moody hues.
PHOTOS: See all the Hunger Games posters
Click here to view all 12 and start strategizing how to get your hands on your favorite shades!
For much more on the movie, including 125 gorgeous photos and exclusive interviews, pick up Us Weekly's Hunger Games special -- available on newsstands March 2. Pre-order your copy now!
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 7 hours ago These celebrity couples split in 2019
- Apr. 18, 2019 These reality TV stars died far too soon