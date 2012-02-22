The 30 day countdown is on until The Hunger Games hits theaters March 23, and with its huge anticipation comes a ton of merchandise inspired by the trilogy -- the latest being a line of nail lacquers!

On March 1, China Glaze's 12-lacquer "Colours from the Capitol" collection will hit retailers like Sally Beauty Supply -- and the effects are just to die for.

Inspired by each of the districts surrounding the Capitol, the line is a mix of glitter-packed polishes and dark and moody hues.

Click here to view all 12 and start strategizing how to get your hands on your favorite shades!

