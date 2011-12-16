The puzzle's been put together!

After Thursday's 100-piece internet scavenger hunt (Us Weekly had piece no. 21!) The Hunger Games poster has finally come together.

The poster, featuring Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson facing off in the Capitol arena, was unveiled Thursday after the Hunger Games 100 puzzle hunt. In just under 100 days, the world will be watching when the film hits theaters on Mar. 23, 2012.

