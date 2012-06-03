LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The fan votes — not just the odds — were in "The Hunger Games" favor at the MTV Movie Awards.

The dystopian survival saga escaped from Sunday's 21st annual extravaganza with the most golden popcorn-shaped trophies. "Hunger Games" won the best fight, on-screen transformation and male and female performances for stars Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson.

The film didn't totally decimate the competition. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2" won the prizes for best cast and best hero. "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1" won for movie of the year and best kiss.

The fan-favorite ceremony was hosted by actor-comedian Russell Brand.

Other winners Sunday included Shailene Woodley for breakthrough performance for "The Descendants" and Jennifer Aniston as best on-screen dirtbag for "Horrible Bosses."