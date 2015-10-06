The "Sister Wives" "catfishing" saga continues!

It was revealed on Oct. 5 that Kody Brown's first wife, Meri Brown, told People magazine that she'd been engaging in an online emotional affair, and now new developments are complicating the family drama.

Meri spoke openly to People magazine about the affair on Oct. 5, and the issue seemed to be resolved within their large family. The reality star explained that she discovered the person on the other computer was actually a female, and that she had been "catfished" by this individual. And despite betraying husband Kody in the process, Meri insisted the family was supporting her through the difficult ordeal.

But on Oct. 6, the story took another dramatic turn, when the person in question stepped forward to assure the public that he is, in fact, a man. Armed with voicemails from Meri, the individual turned the very personal and revealing communications over to In Touch magazine, who posted the voicemails on their website.

Among the bombshells revealed, Meri talks horribly about Kody, who is only her ex-husband for legal purposes, since the Browns remain a polygamist family, saying: "I wasn't, I wasn't comparing you in anyway -- you know what, guess what? If I were to compare you, you would win on all counts. You win on all f------ levels. Now I'm pissed. You don't think that -- you don't think that you'd be out? You don't think that I think that you're taller, better looking. Better looking, anyway. Kinder, sweeter, you care about me. You want me. You say that you're willing to fight for me, you say all these things about love and affection and passion. So yeah, if I were to compare you, you win all the time."

In other voicemails, Meri appears distraught and depressed, but often mentions how much she loves this person she's met on the Internet, who at the time she believed was a man. Unfortunately, In Touch magazine doesn't provide anything other than Meri's voicemails to corroborate this part of the scandalous story, so it's unknown what the individual's gender really might be.

The Brown family has yet to comment on this new revelation.