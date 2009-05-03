After a few tough years - two movie duds, a risky foray into country music, and tabloid headlines about her weight - Jessica Simpson is at the crossroads of Obscurity and Re-invention. Vanity Fair's June 2009 cover girl opens up to the magazine about boyfriend Tony Romo, her relationship with her manager/father, and her late '90s pop starlet counterparts. Check out some excerpts from the cover story by Rich Cohen, as well as the photo session shot by famed photographer Mario Testino.

On Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera:

"My album was different. I released a ballad first. I wasn't dancing and doing that whole thing. I wanted to set myself apart. But I was always third runner-up."

On Her Father's Role in Her Career:

"I can talk to my dad like he's my manager, and put 'Dad' on the back burner. We've been doing it since I was 13."

On Her Ex-Husband and Reality Show Co-Star, Nick Lachey:

"I have not spoken to him in years." When asked if current boyfriend and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had watched Newlyweds: "A couple episodes. He thought I was cute."

