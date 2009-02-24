LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The Killers are countersuing a former manager in federal court in Nevada, where the two sides seek millions of dollars from each other over breach-of-contract allegations.

In the most recent filing in the 3-year-old case, lawyers for the Las Vegas-based group accuse Braden Merrick of "double-dealing" in representing the band after it burst on the music scene with the multiplatinum album "Hot Fuss" in 2004.

Lawyers for the band allege "Merrick was an incompetent manager who abandoned his clients." The counterclaim was filed Friday with U.S. District Court Judge Philip Pro in Las Vegas.

It alleges that Merrick was secretly paid by Island Def Jam Records while managing the band.

The countersuit came in response to a $16 million breach-of-contract lawsuit Merrick filed in February 2006.