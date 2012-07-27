The Killing has been canceled by AMC, but there's a chance the murder mystery hit could live on on the small screen.

Announcing that it's axed the series after two seasons, AMC thanked its "talented team" -- including lead actors Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman for their hard work since the show's 2011 debut.

"After much deliberation, we've come to the difficult decision not to renew The Killing for a third season," the network said Friday. "AMC is incredibly proud of the show and is fortunate to have worked with such a talented team on this project, from showrunner Veena Sud and our terrific partners at Fox Television Studios to the talented, dedicated crew and exceptional cast."

Shortly after AMC pulled the plug, Fox Studios issued a statement confirming they were indeed already at work shopping the drama to other networks.

Debuting last year, The Killing centered around detectives Enos and Kinnaman, who investigated the murder of a teenage girl. Infuriating viewers when they failed to reveal the girl's killer during the first season finale, The Killing's ratings dropped 33 percent to 1.8 million viewers, according to CBS News. Rosie Larsen's killer was finally revealed at the close of season 2.

