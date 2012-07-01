The list of key winners at the BET Awards
Best group: Kanye West and Jay-Z
Best actor: Kevin Hart
Sportswoman of the year: Serena Williams
Sportsman of the year: Kevin Durant
Best new artist: Big Sean
Best male R&B artist: Chris Brown
Best collaboration: Wale featuring Miguel "Lotus Flower Bomb"
Best gospel: Yolanda Adams
Best female R&B artist: Beyonce
Best female hip-hop artist: Nicki Minaj
Video of the Year: Jay-Z and Kanye West, "Otis"
Lifetime Achievement: Frankie Beverly featuring Maze
Humanitarian Award: Rev. Al Sharpton
Viewer's Choice Award: Mindless Behavior
Video Director of the Year: Beyonce and Alan Ferguson
Fandemonium Award: Chris Brown
Centric award: Common