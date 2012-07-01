Best group: Kanye West and Jay-Z

Best actor: Kevin Hart

Sportswoman of the year: Serena Williams

Sportsman of the year: Kevin Durant

Best new artist: Big Sean

Best male R&B artist: Chris Brown

Best collaboration: Wale featuring Miguel "Lotus Flower Bomb"

Best gospel: Yolanda Adams

Best female R&B artist: Beyonce

Best female hip-hop artist: Nicki Minaj

Video of the Year: Jay-Z and Kanye West, "Otis"

Lifetime Achievement: Frankie Beverly featuring Maze

Humanitarian Award: Rev. Al Sharpton

Viewer's Choice Award: Mindless Behavior

Video Director of the Year: Beyonce and Alan Ferguson

Fandemonium Award: Chris Brown

Centric award: Common