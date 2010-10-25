The Making of Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'

By Michelle Lanz

The late Michael Jackson racked up dozens of hit songs throughout his career, but "Thriller" is perhaps the most iconic due to the groundbreaking short film/music video produced for the eponymous hit single. In a new book called "Michael Jackson: The Making of 'Thriller' 4 Days/1983," fans of the pop icon can now see exclusive behind-the-scenes photos by famed photographer Douglas Kirkland. Kirkland along with journalist Nancy Griffin were the only members of the media allowed on set during filming, and the book gives readers a never-before-seen peek into the four long days it took to shoot the beloved video. Click through to check out some of the pics and read what director John Landis, MJ's costar Ola Ray and others have to say about working with the then-25-year-old Michael Jackson.

Photographer Douglas Kirkland on Michael Jackson off-camera:

"The eternal child, Michael was always friendly and playful between takes. He would hang out with the crew and joke with them rather than hide in his dressing room."