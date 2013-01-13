Shooting a musical with more than 200 actors, someone was bound to lose their voice.

For "Les Miserables," that actor was Sacha Baron Cohen and it caused a shutdown of production at one point.

"Only one man proved himself not to have the vocal stamina," the film's director, Tom Hooper, revealed at Sunday's Golden Globes.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Sacha Baron Cohen."

Baron Cohen's reaction to the revelation: He bowed and curtseyed.

— Anthony McCartney— Twitter http://www.twitter.com/mccartneyAP

___

EDITOR'S NOTE — Show Bits brings you the 70th annual Golden Globes through the eyes of Associated Press journalists. Follow them on Twitter where available with the handles listed after each item.