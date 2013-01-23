Billboard -- The Mars Volta have called it quits.

Band member Cedric Bixler-Zavala announced the end of the popular Texas prog group via a series of tweets on Wednesday (Jan. 23). "I can't sit here and pretend any more. I no longer am a member of Mars Volta," Zavala tweeted, adding, "sadly it's over."

Zavala went on to explain that he "tried to get a full scale North American tour going for (the duo's 2012 album) 'Noctourniquet,'" but Omar Rodríguez-López, the group's other half, "did not want to." Zavala expressed that this internal conflict, plus the attention Lopez paid to his latest project, Bosnian Rainbows, were the major factors in the group's demise.

I guess a break from mars volta means starting another band and ignoring all the support the fans gave us. I tried my hardest guys

- Cedric Bixler Zavala (@cedricbixler_) January 24, 2013

What am I suppose to do be some progressive house wife that's cool with watching their partner go fuck other bands? We owe it 2 fans to tour

- Cedric Bixler Zavala (@cedricbixler_) January 24, 2013

In 2012, the duo reunited their post hardcore band At the Drive-In and played a series of shows and festival sets, including main-stage gigs at Coachella and Lollapalooza. Zavala is said to be finishing up a solo release, though there is currently no release date for the album.

