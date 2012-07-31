WENN

Director Larry Wachowski has publicly revealed he is now a she in a new promo for her upcoming Tom Hanks film "Cloud Atlas."

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Announces He's Gay

The 47-year-old moviemaker has undergone a sex-change operation and now goes by the name Lana.

RELATED: Chaz Bono Calls It Quits With Longtime Love

With her hair in pink dreadlocks, Wachowski introduced herself for the first time as a woman in a behind-the-scenes trailer for the new drama, saying, "Hi, I'm Lana."

RELATED: Warren Beatty and Annette Bening's Son Goes Public With Transgender Look

The "Matrix" director was previously married to Thea Bloom. They divorced in 2002 after nine years of marriage.

Wachowski is not the first celebrity to come out as transgender in recent months -- Cher's daughter, Chastity, is now known as Chaz Bono, Against Me! singer Tom Gabel recently became Laura Jane Grace, and Warren Beatty and Annette Bening's eldest child, Kathlyn, is now Stephen Ira.