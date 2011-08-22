When The Muppets return to the big screen November 23, they'll be getting by with a little help from their Toy Story friends.

At Disney's D23 Expo on Friday, it was announced that Buzz Lightyear and Woody will be back in Small Fry, a short directed by Pixar animator Angus MacLane to run before The Muppets. We last saw the Toy Story favorites in the short film Hawaiian Vacation that ran before Cars 2.

Jason Segel and Amy Adams headline the new Muppets movie, with a plot that finds the old gang reuniting to save their theater from Tex Richman (Chris Cooper), a greedy oil tycoon. In order to raise the money to save the beloved space, they stage The Greatest Muppet Telethon Ever.

Related stories on ETonline.com:'The Help' Rises to Take 'Apes' Top Spot