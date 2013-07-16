Screen violence remains a big hit with the public, despite calls for the entertainment industry to tone it down in the aftermath of the mass shootings at Aurora, Colo., Newtown, Conn, and elsewhere in the U.S. during the last 12 months. See for yourself. Here are the top 10 most popular titles at the movies, on TV and in video games during that period, with the violent films in caps:

MOVIES

(so far this year as of July 7)

1. "IRON MAN 3," Disney, $406.4 million: Rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America "for sequences of intense sci-fi action and violence throughout."

2. "MAN OF STEEL," Warner Bros., $271.2 million: Rated PG-13 "for intense sequences of sci-fi violence, action and destruction."

3. "FAST & FURIOUS 6," Universal, $235.4 million: Rated PG-13 "for intense sequences of violence and action and mayhem throughout."

4. "Oz the Great and Powerful," Disney, $234.8 million: Rated PG.

5. "STAR TREK INTO DARKNESS," Paramount, $223.1 million: Rated PG-13 "for intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence."

6. "Monsters University," Disney, $216.1 million: Rated G.

7. "The Croods," $185.1 million: Rated PG.

8. "WORLD WAR Z," Paramount, $158.8 million: Rated PG-13 "for intense frightening zombie sequences, violence and disturbing images."

9. "THE GREAT GATSBY," Warner Bros., $142.5 million: Rated PG-13 "for some violent images."

10. "Despicable Me 2," Universal, $142.1 million: Rated PG.

____

TELEVISION

(the 2012-2013 season, according to Nielsen)

1."Sunday Night Football," NBC, 20.93 million viewers. Bone-crunching violence, but it's all part of the game.

2."NCIS," CBS, 18.51 million. Judged unsuitable for children by the Parents Television Council for its violence. Separate episodes this season featured discoveries of a severed head and severed finger.

3."The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 15.57 million. Judged unsuitable for children, but for sexual innuendo and not violence.

4."NCIS: LOS ANGELES," CBS, 15.08 million. Judged unsuitable for children because of violence. Gunplay, a cyanide poisoning and discovery of bodies were all part of the mix.

5."Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 13.94 million.

6."PERSON OF INTEREST," CBS, 13.41 million. Judged unsuitable for children. A suicide, plutonium poisoning and the shooting of a hitman were all part of the show this year. The discovery of 32 human teeth in a furnace was a tip-off that a serial killer was on the loose.

7."American Idol," Fox, 13.38 million.

8."The Voice," NBC, 12.54 million.

9."60 Minutes," CBS, 12.12 million.

10."BLUE BLOODS," CBS, 10.54 million. The parents' group said it is not recommended for children under 14. Late-season episodes this year featured the assassination attempt of a mayor and a shootout between gang members.

____

VIDEO GAMES

(2012, according to industry tracker NPD Group)

1. "CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS II," Activision Blizzard, Rated Mature by the Entertainment Software Rating Board "for blood and gore, intense violence, strong language, suggestive themes and use of drugs."

2. "Madden NFL 13," Electronic Arts, Rated Everyone.

3. "HALO 4," Microsoft, Rated Mature "for blood and violence."

4. "ASSASSIN'S CREED III," Ubisoft, Rated Mature "for blood, intense violence, sexual themes and strong language."

5. "Just Dance 4," Ubisoft, Rated Everyone 10 and Up "for comic mischief and lyrics."

6. "NBA 2K13," Take-Two Interactive Software, Rated Everyone.

7. "BORDERLANDS 2," Take-Two Interactive Software, Rated Mature "for blood and gore, intense violence, language, sexual themes and use of alcohol."

8. "CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE 3," Activision Blizzard, Rated Mature "for blood and gore, drug reference, intense violence and strong language."

9. "Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes," Warner Bros. Interactive, Rated Everyone 10 and Up "for comic mischief."

10. "FIFA Soccer 13," Electronic Arts, Rated Everyone.