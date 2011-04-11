Even the Prince of Darkness has to pay up to Uncle Sam.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne owe more than $1.7 million in back taxes to the IRS, according to Financial-Planning.com. The rocker turned reality star, 62, and his wife and manager, 58, owe $718,948 from 2008 and $1.02 million from 2009.

The IRS has placed a lien on their Los Angeles house, meaning if the Osbournes don't pay up soon, they're in serious danger of losing their home. Their daughter Kelly, 26, also owes the government money. TMZ reported that the State of California filed a lien against the actress for $34,000 last month.

Sharon wrote on her Twitter page Friday: "You can't rely on anyone but yourself. You have to be on top of your own business affairs. My fault..... lesson learned."

