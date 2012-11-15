NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway and porn apparently don't mix: "The Performers," a new comedy that opened this week at the Longacre Theatre, won't make it through the week.

Producers on Thursday night pulled the plug on the David West Read play, blaming the effects of Hurricane Sandy. The show, which opened Wednesday starring Alicia Silverstone and Henry Winkler, will close after Sunday's performance.

When it closes, it will have struggled through 23 previews and seven regular performances.

It was a new, brave and profane show set in the world of porn that had been building some word-of-mouth interest. But the storm knocked it for a loop and mixed to poor reviews finished it off.

