The Queen's Speech.

Concluding her Diamond Jubilee celebration Tuesday on day four, Queen Elizabeth II thanked the nation in a televised address.

PHOTOS: The Queen's Diamond Jubilee

Wearing a pale blue Karl Ludwig Couture dress, the Queen delivered her speech in the Presence Room at Buckingham Palace. In the background of the video, a photo of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's wedding photo can be seen.

"The events that I have attended to mark my Diamond Jubilee have been a humbling experience," the Queen began her two-minute speech. "It has touched me deeply to see so many thousands of families, neighbors and friends celebrating together in such a happy atmosphere."

PHOTOS: Kate's amazng royal style

"But Prince Philip and I want to take this opportunity to offer our special thanks and appreciation to all those who have had a hand in organizing these Jubilee celebrations," she said. "It has been a massive challenge, and I am sure that everyone who has enjoyed these festive occasions realizes how much work has been involved."

The Diamond Jubilee celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Queen's ascension to the throne with four days of ceremonies with the royal family.

VIDEO: Relive the royal wedding

"I hope that memories of all this year's happy events will brighten our lives for many years to come," she concluded. "I will continue to treasure and draw inspiration from the countless kindnesses shown to me in this country and throughout the Commonwealth. Thank you all."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: The Queen Ends Diamond Jubilee With Speech: "It Has Touched Me Deeply"