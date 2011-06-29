David Edward Rainey -- better known as "Puck" from 1994's The Real World: San Francisco -- has been arrested and charged in a domestic violence case, The Los Angeles Times reports.

The former MTV star, 42, was arrested June 19 and booked on suspicion of felony corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. In lieu of $30,000 bail, Rainey will remain in custody at Los Angeles County Men's Central Jail until his July 6 San Fernando court date.

This isn't the first time the Real World bad boy has made headlines for domestic violence. Prosecutors declined to file charges against Rainey in a 2003 domestic violence case, but after a 2009 altercation with his girlfriend, he pleaded no contest to battery charges and was sentenced to a year in jail.

That same year, Rainey pleaded no contest to felony possession of ammunition in L.A. county; he was placed on three years' probation.

Rainey and his wife Betty -- who wed in July 2002 during Real World/Road Rules: Battle of the Sexes -- have two sons together, Bogart and Rocco.

