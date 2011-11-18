Go Ricki! Go Ricki! Go Ricki!

After eight years off the air, The Ricki Lake Show is returning to TV!

In a video posted on her Facebook page Friday, the "Dancing With the Stars" finalist told fans she'll be back on daytime TV beginning in September 2012.

"Many of you grew up with me" Lake, 43, said. "I hope you'll stay in touch with me. We'll learn about each other, and I'm so looking forward to getting back on the air with a show that you guys are needing to see."

Now a working mother of two -- and set to wed jewelry designer Christian Evans in 2012 -- Lake hopes the re-branded show will help reach a wider audience.

"I want to spark ideas and conversations and inspire people to take active roles in their communities, relationships and their well-being," Lake said in a statement. "I have definitely grown as a person since I put down the mic in 2005, and I couldn't be happier to share and continue the journey with both my existing fans and an entirely new generation of women."

