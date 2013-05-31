PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The house band for NBC's "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" is living large in its hometown of Philadelphia.

Members of The Roots are now depicted on a multistory mural on the back wall of a school. The group attended a dedication of the project on Friday.

The mural is called "Legendary." It uses a colorful collage of images to trace the history of the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group.

Roots drummer Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson says it's difficult to believe how far the band has come since its founding in the city in 1992.

The art project was created by the city's Mural Arts Program. There are more than 3,600 murals in Philadelphia.