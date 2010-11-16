LONDON (AP) -- Prince William and Kate Middleton will be sitting down with advisers to plan their long-anticipated wedding — and promise to be very hands on in their approach.

The couple bubbled with joy Tuesday evening in their first public appearance since the palace announced their engagement after more than eight years of dating. Their wedding will be next spring or summer in London.

No date or venue for the wedding has yet to set.

St. James' Palace stressed Wednesday that the couple would be very involved in organizing the details of the event.

News of the engagement was greeted with enthusiasm — and relief — in Britain. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, said they were "absolutely delighted for them both."