NEW YORK (AP) -- Landing the cover of Rolling Stone is usually confirmation of superstar status. The Sheepdogs — winners of the first contest to be on the magazine's cover — aren't there yet, but they may be on their way.

The Canadian rock band beat out 15 other competitors to be on the cover of the magazine, which hits newsstands Friday. The previously unsigned act is also getting a deal with Atlantic Records. Readers picked the winner, announced Monday.

A massive billboard of the magazine's cover was to be unveiled Monday night at an event in New York's Times Square.

Lead singer Ewan Currie says the experience of seeing the band on a billboard will be surreal.

He feels confident about the foursome's credentials to win the contest, saying, "Rock `n' roll won."

