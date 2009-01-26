America's governor, Rod Blagojevich, says he considered appointing Oprah Winfrey to fill Barack Obama's Senate Senate. Would each and every Illinois resident have received a new Pontiac and a free copy of "The Secret"? I guess now we'll never know. (MSN)

Pop singer turned country star Jessica Simpson wore some unflattering high-waisted jeans yesterday. Now the whole internet is in a tizzy over what to make of her new bodaciousness. (US)

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is not, she repeats NOT, engaged to football star Tom Brady. The world will just have to wait for its (second?) most genetically blessed couple to make it legal. (US)

It look like Pink may be back together with her ex-husband, race car driver Carey Hart. The couple reportedly celebrated the 1st anniversary of their split by shacking up in Malibu. Very Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. (MSN)

Mad Men's Elizabeth Moss and Saturday Night Live's Fred Armisen are allegdly keeping their upcoming nuptials "hush-hush." Um, or so she told a bunch of reporters while walking the red carpet. (People)