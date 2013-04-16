The Shortlist for April 16

Bradley Cooper is a really good son

When a 38-year-old man is dating a 20-year-old model, as Bradley Cooper currently is, settling down would seem to the last thing on his mind. But the actor-slash-former Sexiest Man Alive tells Details that he's looking forward to having a family. "I really hope I have that experience in my life," he says. "I saw how much joy fatherhood gave my own dad. So I hope it's part of my journey. You go through stages in your life, and fatherhood seems like a natural stage."

RELATED: Read more of Bradley's interview with Details

Cooper's father passed away from cancer two years ago, and he's currently sharing a home with his mom, a tight-knit living arrangement that's working out, at least for now.

"The best way I can answer that is to say we're surviving," acknowledges Cooper. "Both of us. Let's face it: It's probably not easy for her, by the way, to be living with her son. It's life. And right now, two years after my father's death, this is where we are. My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us. It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other. So here we are. But don't get me wrong. It's not without complications. It's not like I live in a compound and she's in the guesthouse. No. She's in the next room. But here's the thing: She's a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches. If that wasn't the case, there's no way."