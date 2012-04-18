The Shortlist for April 18

After slowly warming up to her old friend, Twitter, over the past few days, Demi Moore is apparently ready to shed the digital vestiges of a rocky 2011. "Time for a change, twitter name change... any suggestions?," she tweeted late Tuesday under her old handle, @MrsKutcher. She later thanked her followers for their suggestions and asked that they "keep them coming." Moore, who recently completed a stint in a treatment center following reports of substance abuse and eating disorder issues, split from Ashton Kutcher last fall. Looking healthier than she has in months, she made her first formal public appearance Tuesday with her friend, Amanda de Cadenet, at a launch party for the new show she's executive producing, "The Conversation." (DailyMail)