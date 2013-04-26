The Shortlist for April 26

Lady Gaga named godmother to Elton John's second son

More to love! Lady Gaga is apparently doing such a good job at godmother-ng Elton John and David Furnish's 2-year-old son, Zachary, they've assigned their second son, Elijah, to her care, according to GossipCop. "She's a great role model," Elton told "Extra" this week. "She's young. She's been a great godmother to Zachary."

And by great Elton apparently means hands-on. He continued, sharing a story about a time when Lady G. "came in to bathe" Zachary before a show in Las Vegas. "She was already dressed to go to the show, and she was sitting there and she bathed him, and she was like dressed like Audrey Hepburn," he marveled. "We're all bonkers in this business, but we're human beings at the same time."

