The Shortlist for April 3

Khloe slams fraud allegations about Lamar's charity

Khloe Kardashian is defending her husband, Lamar Odom, in the wake of allegations that none of the $2.2 million his pediatric cancer charity had raised actually went toward sick kids. The claims surfaced on Monday in an ESPN investigation. Immediately after the story ran, items on a Cathy's Kids eBay account were suddenly removed, sparking increased speculation. On Tuesday night, Khloe responded to the growing scandal by posting this message on her website:

"It is unfortunate that my husband has been the target of an attack on athletes' charities, although he has personally contributed approximately $2.2 million to his foundation, Cathy's Kids, to fulfill its charitable purposes that include helping underprivileged inner-city youth.

"The millions of dollars personally contributed by Lamar constituted more than 90% of the money raised by the foundation. All of the funds donated by Lamar and the other contributions to Cathy's Kids were used for one of the foundation's intended charitable purposes. Not one penny went to help Lamar personally or any member of his family.

"No charitable funds were misused, and the IRS has repeatedly given Cathy's Kids a clean bill of health, confirming that there were no improprieties."