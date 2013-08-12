The Shortlist for Aug. 12

Nicole Scherzinger and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly trying to reconcile

After dating Formula 1 race car driver Lewis Hamilton for five years, Nicole Scherzinger decided to take a break last month and fly solo for a while. But a new report from the Mirror suggests that her plan may not have stuck. "After the split, [Hamilton] was devastated," a source tells the paper. According to the insider, Hamilton offered to visit Scherzinger. "He was delighted she said yes," says the spy. "He went to her house in Los Angeles to talk things through and both thought it was a great success. It was the last opportunity when they could spend time together and talk through their future."

At issue are their busy schedules and the logistics of a long-distance relationship between Los Angeles and Hamilton's home in the U.K. "They desperately want to be ­together but they know that from now until Christmas is going to be really tough," adds the insider. "They're both willing to give it their best shot and try to make a success of it though."