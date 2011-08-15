The Shortlist for Aug. 16

With Alyssa Milano and David Bugliari's new son in the celebritot-on-deck circle, the couple geared up for his impending arrival by hosting a baby shower at Alyssa's home-away-from-home, Dodger Stadium. About 35 friends and family members, including Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Hanks and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, joined in Sunday's festivities, which included eating Dodgers-themed cupcakes and opening Dodgers-themed gifts, like the teeny-tiny baseball jersey she's holding up at left. Her baby, the first for Alyssa and her talent-manager husband, is due in mid-September. (Us)