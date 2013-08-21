The Shortlist for Aug. 21

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are vacationing with Jason Bateman and his wife in Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico, is apparently full of stars this week. "Horrible Bosses" co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman have reportedly teamed up with their significant others and headed for the sunny coast of Mexico. Along with Jen's fiance, Justin Theroux, and Jason's wife, Amanda Anka, the actors rented an oceanfront house near Jose del Cabo, according to E! News. "Jennifer and Justin were lying on chaise lounges next to each other and then went swimming together. They were kissing passionately and seemed very much in love," a spy tells the site. The couples have reportedly been getting in plenty of pool time.