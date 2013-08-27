The Shortlist for Aug. 27

Ricky Martin admits he bullied gay people before coming out

The climate may be changing in 2013, but it seems homophobia has been so ingrained in our culture that its influence doesn't discriminate based on sexual preference. Three years after he announced on his website, "I am proud to say that I am a fortunate homosexual man," singer Ricky Martin admits he was once prejudiced against gay people.

"I look back now and realize I would bully people who I knew were gay," Martin says in the September/October issue of GQ Australia. "I had internalized homophobia. To realize that was confronting to me, I wanted to get away from that."

Martin and his partner, Carlos Gonzalez Abella, are dads to 4-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, and the singer adds that being a father has affected his new perspective as well.

"I didn't want them growing up in a house of lies," he says, "or thinking that there was something wrong with being gay."