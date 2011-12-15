The Shortlist for Dec. 16

So he lost out on the Sexiest Man Alive title for 2011. Odds are, a talented actor who makes dioramas in his spare time, takes public ballet lessons, plays in a rock band and has been known to break up fights in the streets of New York would rather be crowned with an honor requiring a little more depth than plain old sexiness. Thus, we're pleased to present Time magazine's Coolest Person of the Year, Ryan Gosling. "We defined cool in the classic Marlon Brando way, an unshakable calm mixed with a confidence that comes from not needing others," wrote Time's Joel Stein. "Cool is more how than what; we considered world leaders, singers, hackers and a news magazine columnist who one of us thought was an obvious pick." This will undoubtedly come as good news to Ryan's fans, who will not have to stage another protest outside the Time-Life building and may instead proceed with their holiday shopping. (HuffPo)