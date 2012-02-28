The Shortlist for Feb. 29

By Jen Odell

Nursery schools of the world, be warned: Snooki is reportedly expecting her first mini-me (and we do mean mini). The Napoleonic reality TV star recently denied having a bun in her spray-tanned oven, but a report in Wednesday's New York Post claims that sources have confirmed she is three months' pregnant with her boyfriend, Jionni LaValle's child. E! News is also reporting that the reality star is "three to four months along." Both Snooki's rep and a rep for MTV, which is currently producing a "Jersey Shore" spin-off about Snooki and JWoww, have thus far declined to comment. Although a pregnancy sure would do wonders for that new show's ratings ... (People)