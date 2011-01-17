The Shortlist for Jan. 18

When stylist Chris MacMillan famously chopped Jennifer Aniston's naturally wavy locks to a shoulder-length bob in 1995 for the second season of "Friends," the cut quickly became the iconic style of the decade, and sent thousands of women clamoring to their hairdressers for "the Rachel." But it turns out Rachel herself secretly hated the hairdo. "I love Chris, and he's the bane of my existence at the same time because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look," Aniston admits in the new issue of Allure. "How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen." Today, Jen still can't figure out the trend's longevity. "What I really want to know," she asks, "is how did that thing have legs?" (Us)