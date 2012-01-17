The Shortlist for Jan. 18

By Jen Odell

That warthog anus Anthony Bourdain ate on his visit to Namibia may have tasted like wild pig feces, but you can bet it was free of corn syrup and Yellow No. 5 -- which is more than Paula Deen can say about her Velveeta chocolate fudge recipe's health benefits. And now that the butter-loving Deen has announced she suffers from type 2 diabetes and has already landed a paid-spokesperson deal with a diabetes medication, her celebrity chef nemesis is infuriated all over again. "Thinking of getting into the leg-breaking business, so I can profitably sell crutches later," Bourdain tweeted Tuesday. Last summer, he trashed her cooking and approach to the business, saying, "She revels in unholy connections with evil corporations, and she's proud of the fact that her food is f------ bad for you. ... Plus, her food sucks." Ahem. Pass the warthog. (People)