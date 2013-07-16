The Shortlist for July 16

stacy keibler george clooney split dramatic

Stacy Keibler opens up about Clooney split

Both George Clooney and Stacy Keibler have been relatively mum on the reasons they ended their high profile, two-year relationship, other than to assure fans that they intend to remain friends. "There's nothing really dramatic that happened, so it's all good," Keibler, 33, told Extra this week when asked about the split. "I'm someone that's always lived the present moment. I always look at the positive on everything." Tossing in a vague plug for her new show, Lifetime's "Supermarket Superstar," she added, "I'm so excited for all these projects coming up, and I'm super busy."

"Supermarket Superstar," in which entrepreneurs pitch their food-related products to a team of experts in the hopes of getting a deal with a major grocery store, premieres on July 22. A serious Baltimore Ravens football fan, Keibler also recently announced a new partnership with female sporting apparel brand, Meesh & Mia Inc., which will launch her own personal collection this fall.