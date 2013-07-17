The Shortlist for July 17

Justin Bieber accused of spitting in a DJ's face

In today's news of Justin Bieber Behaving Badly, a DJ at the Social Room in Columbus, Ohio called into WNCI's "Dave and Jimmy" show over the weekend to recount a story in which he claims the Biebs spat in his face in the VIP room of a nightclub. The singer was in Ohio for shows in Columbus on Friday and Cleveland on Saturday.

"Justin Bieber spit right in my face," said the man, whose name has not been identified. "It was in the VIP area ... two of Bieber's bouncers approached me and said I was trying to take pictures." The man claims that he never tried to photograph Bieber, but that his bouncers still took his phone from him and leafed through it, looking for pictures of their 19-year-old boss. According to TMZ, they found nada, but the Biebs still approached the guy.

"He called my mom something, called my dad something, called me something, and spit in my face," the man told Dave and Jimmy, adding that he planned to press charges.

A rep for Bieber, however, spoke to Gossip Cop and dismissed the story as a lie, calling the accuser "another person looking for a paycheck in the witch hunt which at this point is just out of control."

TMZ got a similar reply from someone in Bieber's camp, who said "it's just really sad that someone would copycat others' baseless claims just to try and get attention for themselves."

Not long ago, a 47-year-old dad who lives in the same gated community as Bieber filed a police report in which he claimed that after telling Bieber to quit speeding around their neighborhood, the Biebs spat in his face and threatened to kill him.