The Shortlist for July 24

Lea Michele's last interview before Cory Monteith's death: 'He has made my life incredible'

In June, Cory Monteith surprised his girlfriend and "Glee" cast mate, Lea Michele, on the set of a photo shoot for her Marie Claire Mexico August cover, due out July 30. In the accompanying interview, Michele speaks candidly about her deep love for Montieth, whom she would lose just a few weeks later to an accidentally fatal overdose of heroin and alcohol on July 13.

"It's more interesting having a relationship with someone you work with because we get more attention because we play boyfriend and girlfriend on the show and we are also in real life. But he is the best person I know, he has made my life so incredible, and I am so thankful for him and not only to have him as a partner but also as a co-worker," says Michele, 26, according to PopSugar. "It is important to have someone that supports you and encourage you, someone that makes you feel that you are unstoppable, that you can do anything in the world because you have him."

When the cover shot surfaced this week, Marie Claire Mexico and Latin America Editor-in-Chief Ariadne Grant issued a statement about Michele's loss and Monteith's set visit.

Said Grant: "Cory showed up in great spirits and was very nice to everybody there; he even took pictures with whoever asked for it. He just asked for a Coke and stayed there watching the shooting until it was done. They were both very nice and obviously happy and in love, we are very disrupted by the unfortunate and untimely events. Our thoughts are with Lea."

Funeral arrangements for Monteith, who was just 31 when he died, are being handled by Michele, according to Us Weekly.