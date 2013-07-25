The Shortlist for July 25

Kanye West won't be prosecuted in paparazzo scuffle: Report

A recent altercation between Kanye West and an "aggressive" photographer who was basically taunting Yeezy about his request to not be spoken to by paps ended with the rapper physically attacking the photog, and, according to TMZ, trying to punch him repeatedly. Although the whole thing was caught on video, TMZ now reports that Kanye will almost certainly not be prosecuted for any crime. The photographer claimed Kanye had attempted to steal his camera, but sources assure TMZ that there's no proof. As far as the other potential charge, a misdemeanor criminal battery prosecution could easily be put to rest if Kanye pays off the photographer in what's commonly called a civil compromise.

RELATED: Kanye West attacks, allegedly punches 'aggressive' paparazzo