The Shortlist for July 6

Jessica Simpson's Daughter Shows Her Patriotic Pride

She's just nine weeks old, but that didn't stop Jessica Simpson's daughter, Maxwell, from enjoying the light show on Independence Day. "Hope everyone had a great 4th," Jessica tweeted, sharing a happy family photo of her hugging fiance Eric Johnson and their little bundle of joy. Although the couple has not yet set a date for their wedding -- Jess has said they "flirted around with different dates" before they learned she was pregnant -- they're excited to have Maxwell involved in the ceremony. "I really want to enjoy that day, and now I get to have my baby with me," Jessica said. "I can't wait -- it's going to be so sweet." (Us)